One person arrested on murder charge, two arrested on other charges after Soledad search

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police say they have made an arrest in connection to the murder of Gregory Velasquez.

Investigators say Velasquez was the victim of a shooting on Tiburon Place on April 17. He was found in a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and transported to a hospital in critical condition, but he later died of his injuries.

Early Friday morning, Soledad police served seven search warrants around Soledad and Greenfield with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies, and three people were arrested as a result.

One person, identified as David Madrigal, was arrested in connection to the murder of Gregory Velasquez. Another person named Gabriel Hernandez was arrested for allegedly having a "ghost gun," and a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly having an AK-47 with a destroyed serial number.

The men were booked into the Monterey County Jail and the 17-year-old was booked into Monterey County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Gustavo Gomez at 831-223-5159 or the Soledad Police Department at 831-223-5120.

