Victim of Soledad shooting dies of injuries

Crime

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 4/19/2021 10:15 a.m. A Soledad shooting investigation has become a homicide investigation, according to police.

On Saturday at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to Tiburon Place for a report of shots fired, and when they got there, they found someone inside a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

At the time, the 35-year-old male victim was unresponsive, but still breathing. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but police say the man died of his injuries Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Brian Solis at 831-223-2176 or the police department at 831-223-5120.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person is in critical condition after a shooting that took place Friday night.

The Soledad Police Department confirms that the shooting happened on the 400 block of Tiburon Place.

One victim was taken to a trauma center in Salinas, where they remain in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.