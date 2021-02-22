Salinas man suspected of killing girlfriend enters plea

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas man accused of killing his girlfriend at a home on Great Island Street entered a plea during a court appearance Monday.

According to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, 59-year-old Richard Ruiz pleaded not guilty. He is facing murder and evading charges, and his next hearing is set for March 9.

Ruiz's girlfriend was reported missing by family members who said they had not heard from her in several days, and she was later found dead at the home on Great Island Street near Beacon Hill Drive.

Creekbridge residents shocked over homicide in neighborhood

Police said they tried to track down Ruiz and eventually found him in the Gilroy area, where they say he began leading officers on a chase that ended in Soledad.

Man suspected of killing girlfriend in Salinas has been arrested

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.