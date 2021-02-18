Creekbridge residents shocked over homicide in neighborhood

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Neighbors on Great Island Street in the Creekbridge area are shocked to hear about the murder of a woman in their neighborhood.

Residents says that Creekbridge is considered to be a safer part of town and never would have expected for something like this to happen.

Salinas Police say 59-year-old Richard Ruiz is accused of murdering his girlfriend in a home on Great Island Street. The girlfriend, who neighbors claim is Ruiz's fiancée, was found dead after being reported missing by family members for several days.

Investigators say Ruiz was tracked down and arrested after leading Salinas Police on a pursuit along Highway 101.

