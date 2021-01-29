Several weather-related road closures in effect in San Benito County

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County officials said several roads in the area are closed due to this week's storm.

Officials said Public Work Roads and Bridges crews have been out removing debris, trees, mud and rocks from the roadways to keep them open as much as possible. On Friday, officials said crews are monitoring, cleaning and repairing roads, mainly in the southern part of the county.

The following closures are currently in effect:

SR 25 south of Pinnacles National Park

King City/Bitterweed Road from SR 25 to King City

New Idria about 20 miles south of Panoche Road

Southside Road at Tres Pinos Creek

Officials said New Idria is closed indefinitely because of a major washout.

To report road hazards in San Benito County, call 831-902-2277.