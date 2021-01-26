Monterey County hotels offer discounted rates to evacuees
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Evacuation orders related to debris flow concerns have taken effect in several parts of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, and some Monterey County hotels are offering discounted rates to evacuees.
According to the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the following hotels are offering discounts:
- Portola Hotel and Spa, $179 per night, pets allowed
- Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa, 40% off through January 31, 2021
- Monterey Marriott, $91 per night through January 31, 2021, pets allowed
- Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa, $129 per night, pets allowed
- Hotel Pacific, rates starting at $95 per night, pets allowed
- Hotel Abrego, rates starting at $87 per night
- Hofsas House, 30% off best available rate
- La Playa, $129 from January 26-28, 2021
- Hotel Carmel, $109 from January 26-28, 2021
- Pine Inn, $99 per night
- Tally Ho Inn, $169 per night
- Inns by the Sea (including Carriage House Inn, Candle Light Inn, Wayside Inn, Svendsgaard’s Inn), 40% off best available rate through February 1, 2021, pets allowed
- The Hideaway, 40% off best available rate through February 1, 2021
- The Getaway, 40% off best available rate through February 1, 2021
- Tradewinds, up to 50% off best available rate through February 1, 2021
- Carmel Lodge, up to 50% off best available rate through February 1, 2021
- Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Marina Beach, special discount available for evacuees, pets allowed
- Best Western Marina Beach, special discount available for evacuees, pets allowed
- Lighthouse Lodge & Cottages, rates starting at $63 per night, pets allowed
