Monterey County hotels offer discounted rates to evacuees

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Evacuation orders related to debris flow concerns have taken effect in several parts of Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, and some Monterey County hotels are offering discounted rates to evacuees.

According to the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the following hotels are offering discounts:

Portola Hotel and Spa, $179 per night, pets allowed

Monterey Plaza Hotel and Spa, 40% off through January 31, 2021

Monterey Marriott, $91 per night through January 31, 2021, pets allowed

Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa, $129 per night, pets allowed

Hotel Pacific, rates starting at $95 per night, pets allowed

Hotel Abrego, rates starting at $87 per night

Hofsas House, 30% off best available rate

La Playa, $129 from January 26-28, 2021

Hotel Carmel, $109 from January 26-28, 2021

Pine Inn, $99 per night

Tally Ho Inn, $169 per night

Inns by the Sea (including Carriage House Inn, Candle Light Inn, Wayside Inn, Svendsgaard’s Inn), 40% off best available rate through February 1, 2021, pets allowed

The Hideaway, 40% off best available rate through February 1, 2021

The Getaway, 40% off best available rate through February 1, 2021

Tradewinds, up to 50% off best available rate through February 1, 2021

Carmel Lodge, up to 50% off best available rate through February 1, 2021

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Marina Beach, special discount available for evacuees, pets allowed

Best Western Marina Beach, special discount available for evacuees, pets allowed

Lighthouse Lodge & Cottages, rates starting at $63 per night, pets allowed

Read more about where evacuations are taking place here.