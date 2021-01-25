Salinas residents brace for heavy rain storm

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

With evacuation warnings issued for burn scar areas in Monterey County, many residents spent their Monday taking safety precautions and bracing for oncoming rains.

Near the River Fire burn scar areas in Salinas, a group of four teenage boys spent hours making and placing hundreds of sandbags around local properties in preparation for possible flooding and debris flow.

Nolan and Luke Borel are two of the teens who say they lived through the River Fire back in August and wanted to do their part to help their neighbors.

Fire Chief Michael Urquides with Monterey County Regional Fire District is encouraging residents to seek local fire departments for help with sand bags to protect their homes and to be ready with an evacuation plan.

