Skip to Content
News
By
today at 8:34 pm
Published 8:13 pm

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Central Coast Saturday night

Earthquake hits the Morgan Hill area
KION

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled parts of the Central Coast Saturday night.

The US Geological Survey reports the epicenter had a depth of around eight kilometers and originated four kilometers south east of Aromas in Monterey County at around 8 p.m.

The USGS downgraded the magnitude from a 4.5 initially down to 4.2

KION news staffers felt the rumbling in the newsroom for a few seconds in Salinas.

Earthquake Preparedness / Monterey County / Top Stories

Josh Kristianto

Josh Kristianto is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content