Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes Central Coast Saturday night

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) A magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattled parts of the Central Coast Saturday night.

The US Geological Survey reports the epicenter had a depth of around eight kilometers and originated four kilometers south east of Aromas in Monterey County at around 8 p.m.

The USGS downgraded the magnitude from a 4.5 initially down to 4.2

KION news staffers felt the rumbling in the newsroom for a few seconds in Salinas.