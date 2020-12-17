Investigators release identity of woman killed in structure fire off Water Street

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A woman was killed in a structure fire on Water Street early Wednesday morning, and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office identifies her as 43-year-old Santa Cruz resident Shandra Marie Gutierrez.

The fire was reported at about 2:30 a.m. at the old County Sobering Center. When firefighters arrived, a person at the scene told them somebody was inside. They tried to get into the building to rescue her, but they were forced to get out because of the significant heat and fire.

After using multiple hoses to fight the fire from the outside, the fire department said conditions improved and crews were able to go inside the building. Gutierrez was found on the second floor and carried out of the building to receive medical care.

Firefighters returned to look for anyone else inside, but did not find anyone else, according to the department. After that, conditions got worse and firefighters had to get out of the building.

Gutierrez died of her injuries, and one firefighter was injured.

The fire department said the building was unoccupied and the people inside were trespassing. It is considered a total loss. Arson investigators responded to the scene, and they say the cause is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.