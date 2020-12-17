Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:05 am

CHP: Teen found with concealed gun, drugs in Santa Cruz County arrested

chpppp_1525439681342_11359435_ver1.0_1280_720
KION

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol says a teen was arrested overnight for gun and drug violations.

Officers said they stopped a vehicle at around midnight on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County because it was speeding, and there were two teenagers inside. The passenger had a concealed handgun and drugs for sale, according to officers.

The passenger was taken to Juvenile Hall, and the driver got a ticket for speeding and violating provisional licensee restrictions.

Crime / Santa Cruz County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. I see youths have not changed a bit. Still up to the same shenanigans and still making the same bad decisions while driving dirty. It defies logic. They know they should not be driving at night while on with a provisional license and carrying a gun and drugs but hey….let’s announce it by speeding and drawing attention to ourselves.

    We haven’t changed a bit. Good luck hooligans.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content