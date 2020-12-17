CHP: Teen found with concealed gun, drugs in Santa Cruz County arrested

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol says a teen was arrested overnight for gun and drug violations.

Officers said they stopped a vehicle at around midnight on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County because it was speeding, and there were two teenagers inside. The passenger had a concealed handgun and drugs for sale, according to officers.

The passenger was taken to Juvenile Hall, and the driver got a ticket for speeding and violating provisional licensee restrictions.