CHP: Teen found with concealed gun, drugs in Santa Cruz County arrested
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol says a teen was arrested overnight for gun and drug violations.
Officers said they stopped a vehicle at around midnight on Highway 1 in Santa Cruz County because it was speeding, and there were two teenagers inside. The passenger had a concealed handgun and drugs for sale, according to officers.
The passenger was taken to Juvenile Hall, and the driver got a ticket for speeding and violating provisional licensee restrictions.
Comments
1 Comment
I see youths have not changed a bit. Still up to the same shenanigans and still making the same bad decisions while driving dirty. It defies logic. They know they should not be driving at night while on with a provisional license and carrying a gun and drugs but hey….let’s announce it by speeding and drawing attention to ourselves.
We haven’t changed a bit. Good luck hooligans.