Two drivers, one a teen, arrested for allegedly racing while under the influence in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol said two drivers were arrested just after midnight Wednesday after they were caught racing on Highway 1.

Officers said the two vehicles reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

When officers stopped the vehicles, they said the drivers showed signs of being under the influence, so they conducted a DUI investigation. Both were arrested.

One of the drivers was a 17-year-old female with several teenage passengers in the vehicle. After her arrest, she was cited.

The other driver was a 22-year-old man who was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.