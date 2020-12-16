Cal Fire CZU lifts burn permit suspension

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Because of the rain we have had recently, Cal Fire CZU has decided to lift the suspension of burning within its area of responsibility in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.

The change went into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Even though wildfire threat is lower because of colder temperatures and rainfall, the agency still asks residents to be cautious during open burns. Residents will need to maintain control of the fire at all times, and if the fire escapes their control or burns a neighbor's property, they could be held financially and criminally liable.

Before conducting a burn, residents are asked to call the Air Quality Management District for their area to make sure it is a permissive burn day. Contact the Monterey Bay Air Resources District and see its burn day status here.

In Santa Cruz County, backyard burns of 4' by 4' piles can be done without a permit from Cal Fire between December and May as long as they follow guidelines. Read the guidelines for pile burning, warming fires and backyard burning here.

All other burns in Santa Cruz County require a permit.