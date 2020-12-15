Sheriff’s Office: Aptos resident arrested when investigators find pounds of drugs

News

APTOS, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said it has make a drug trafficking arrest following an investigation that lasted months.

Detectives were investigating Aptos resident Mario Villasenor, and while serving multiple search warrants, investigators said they found 12 pounds of heroin, one pound of meth and a loaded gun. The value of the heroin is estimated to be about $450,000.

Villasenor was arrested for felony drug trafficking and sales related charges.