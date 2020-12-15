Pedestrian dies in Watsonville crash Tuesday morning

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A 42-year-old man has died as a result of a crash Tuesday morning, according to Watsonville police.

Investigators believe he was partially in the westbound lane in the 1400 block of Beach Street pushing a cart of recyclables when he was hit at around 1:30 a.m.

The 22-year-old driver said he did not see the pedestrian until it was too late. Police said he stayed at the scene, called 911 and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators do not believe cell phone use or DUI were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Donny Thul at 831-768-3315 and reference case 20W-04615.