Skip to Content
CNN - Money
By
Published 3:34 AM

A labor market cooldown: US economy added just 236,000 jobs in March

<i>Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images</i><br/>The heavily anticipated jobs report for March will be released Friday. Job seekers attend a healthcare job fair in Wilmington
Bloomberg via Getty Images
Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images
The heavily anticipated jobs report for March will be released Friday. Job seekers attend a healthcare job fair in Wilmington

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

US employers added just 236,000 jobs in March, coming in below expectations and indicating that the labor market is cooling off amid the Federal Reserve’s yearlong rate-hiking campaign to chill inflation.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, according to the March jobs report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Economists were expecting a net gain of 239,000 jobs for the month and a jobless rate of 3.6%, according to Refinitiv.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Money

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content