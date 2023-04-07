A labor market cooldown: US economy added just 236,000 jobs in March
By Alicia Wallace, CNN
US employers added just 236,000 jobs in March, coming in below expectations and indicating that the labor market is cooling off amid the Federal Reserve’s yearlong rate-hiking campaign to chill inflation.
The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, according to the March jobs report released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Economists were expecting a net gain of 239,000 jobs for the month and a jobless rate of 3.6%, according to Refinitiv.
