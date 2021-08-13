Little Car Show brings out legacy car and classic car lovers

Central Coasting

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The annual Little Car Show during Car Week features vehicles over 25 years old, many with two or three previous owners.

Ken Jackson's MG was restored in 2005 with only 1,500 miles on it. Jackson says he loves to drive out to Big Sur with his wife and have a picnic.

Ken Jackson and his wife enjoy a picnic at the Little Car Show

"Almost every single time, someone will come by, stop and ask if they can take pictures of our car," he said. "And that's overlooking the ocean. It's a very picturesque place, so that's our favorite thing to do right now.

The car was restored in 2005 by Windom Estes, who founded Monterey's Cypress MG Club.

Parked right in front of Jackson's car is Annette Estes Hall, the daughter of Windom. She is competing with her father's 1955 Triumph T-R2.

"I'm 66 and I remember him always, you know, go under your bed and you find a bumper to a car," she said.

Windom Estes spent most of his retirement restoring dozens of MG cars. Annette inherited her father's T-R2, which he found totaled in a garage in Pacific Grove in 1973 and paid $400. It was one of the first cars he restored from scratch.

"I feel like I'm 16, and then I look in the mirror and see the gray hair and go 'Well who is in there!'" she said.

Estes honored her late father's achievements at the Little Car Show parade, cruising through the Monterey Peninsula.