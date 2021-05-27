Gov. Newsom announces incentive program to encourage residents to get vaccinated

Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Los Angeles Thursday where he is expected to announce a new effort to encourage Californians to get vaccinated ahead of the state's reopening date.

More than 36 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

According to the Governor's office, the state will offer a $116.5 million inventive program that includes a $15 million cash prize split between 10 vaccinated Californians, $50,000 Fridays cash prizes for 30 vaccinated Californians and $100 million in $50 cards for the next two million newly vaccinated Californians.

The winners of the $15 million cash prizes ($1.5 million each) will be announced on June 15. If a winner is under the age of 18, the money will be put in a savings account for them until they turn 18. It is open to all vaccinated Californians who have received at least one dose, including those who have already received a vaccine.

The $50,000 Fridays are also open to all vaccinated Californians. Fifteen winners will be chosen on June 4 and the remaining winners will be chosen on June 11.

The next 2 million Californians to get vaccinated starting Thursday will be eligible to win a $50 virtual prepaid card or a $50 grocery gift card for Kroger (Ralph's, Food 4 Less, Foods Co.) or Albertsons (Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, Pavilions, Andronico's) while supplies last.

On June 15, California is expected to move away from the Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which means that capacity limits and social distancing requirements will be lifted. The state will also align with CDC mask and travel recommendations.