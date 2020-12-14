Monterey County DA to enforce stay at home order violations

Coronavirus

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A stay at home order went into effect Sunday night, and the Monterey County District Attorney's Office says it will be making sure businesses comply.

In a statement, the DA's Office said it will file violations investigated by law enforcement that are provable beyond a reasonable doubt, and it will investigate businesses to make sure they are in compliance. That includes businesses that were contacted about previous orders.

“Since the shelter-in-place and stay at home orders went into effect nearly nine months ago, my office has responded to over 300 complaints that businesses are operating in violation of the public health orders," said District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. "The vast majority of businesses

quickly came into compliance and expressed understanding and solidarity with these public health orders. Together as a community we must continue to do everything in our power to reverse the current surge in cases to prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

Those who violate the health orders may face criminal and civil liability. Businesses could be considered liable for unfair competition penalties.

To make a complaint about businesses violating orders, contact the DA's Office's Consumer Protection Division at consumercomplaints@co.monterey.ca,us, quejasdelconsumidor@co.monterey.us or 831-647-7770.

To report restaurants violating health orders, contact the Monterey County Health Department's Consumer Health Protection unit at 831-755-4505 or fill out an online form here.

If an employer or employees are not complying with quarantine restrictions, contact Cal/OSHA at DOSHFremont@dir.ca.gov, 510-794-2521 or by using the information here.

To report people gathering in violation of orders, contact a local law enforcement agency.

Read more about the stay at home order here.