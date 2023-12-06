Emily Blunt knows fans want her husband John Krasinski with his ‘The Office’ costar

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — John Krasinski isn’t really Jenna Fischer’s love interest, he just plays on on TV.

Just ask his real life wife, Emily Blunt.

The actress recently appeared on “Variety’s Award Circuit” podcast, where she said viewers of the sitcom have an interesting reaction when they see her and Krasinski out.

“Do you know how many people still yell out, ‘I wish you were with Pam!’ like when I’m walking next to him?” Blunt quipped. “‘Where’s Pam?’ I’m like, ‘She’s not here!’”

“The Office” ran on NBC for nine seasons. During that time, Krasinski starred as Jim Halpert, a member of the sales team at the fictitious Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, who falls hopelessly in love with coworker Pam Beesly, played by Fischer.

In real life, Krasinski has been married to Blunt since 2010. His actual wife, however, has no ill will toward his “work wife,” whom Blunt calls “the best.”

“She’s one of our dearest friends,” Blunt said. “We love Jenna.”

