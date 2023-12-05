Sublime poster for ‘Feud’ Season 2 is up to its neck in female star power

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Ryan Murphy is at it again with some more high society drama in Season 2 of “Feud,” the long-awaited followup to the first outing in 2017.

On Tuesday, FX unveiled a first-look at the poster for the series, which features stars Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Naomi Watts, Chloe Sevigny, Diane Lane and Calista Flockhart.

In the image, the sextet of women are displayed against a black background, wearing variations of swan dresses that look like what Bjork wore to the 2001 Oscars. The women are featured above the subhead, “The original housewives.”

Titled “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” the new season of the series will explore the relationship between celebrated novelist Truman Capote (here played by Tom Hollander) and his close group of upperclass socialite friends, with whom he had a famous falling out.

The season will also star Murphy mainstay Jessica Lange, along with the late Treat Williams.

Capote has been portrayed by various actors in the past, including by Philip Seymour Hoffman in his Oscar-winning role in “Capote” in 2005. Toby Jones also portrayed the famed author of “In Cold Blood” one year later, in the movie “Infamous” opposite Sandra Bullock.

Season 1 of “Feud,” which premiered on FX in March 2017, covered the fraught relationship between Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Lange) during the making of 1962’s “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?”

“Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” will premiere on January 31, 2024 on FX and will stream on Hulu.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.