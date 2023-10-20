Lupita Nyong’o announces split over ‘deception’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Lupita Nyong’o has gone public with her pain.

The Oscar-winning actress posted a lengthy note Thursday on her verified Instagram account in which she revealed the end of a relationship.

“There are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering,” the note begins. “At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust.”

Nyong’o went on to write, “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way,’” she wrote. “But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”

While she did not name the person she was referencing, Nyong’o has most recently been linked to television host and sports commentator Selema Masekela. The pair first went public with their relationship via social media in December 2022.

CNN has reached out to a Masekela’s representative for comment.

Nyong’o received support from some of her famous friends after her announcement.

“We lift you up with love and sisterhood,” filmmaker Ava DuVernay wrote in the comments. “Your miracles are all around you. Let us count them in confidence and in faith. xo.”

Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, who worked with Nyong’o on the “Black Panther” films, also dropped a message.

“I love you Lupita,” Carter wrote. “Whenever there is pain lean on your supportive friends. It doesn’t erase it. But I’m am here to soothe your heart.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.