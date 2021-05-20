Cher biopic is coming, she tweets

Entertainment

It’s amazing enough that Cher has turned 75, but now she says a biopic is coming.

The singer, actress, and icon has appeared in plenty of acclaimed films and won an Academy Award for her performance in “Moonstruck.”

And now her life is getting the movie treatment.

Cher tweeted the news Wednesday.

“Ok Universal is doing biopic with my friends Judy Craymer, Gary Goetzman producing,” she tweeted. “Theyy (sic) produced both Mamma Mia’s, (sic) & my dear dear friend 4 yrs, & oscar winner..Eric Roth is going 2 write it.”

She then listed some of their other films: “Forrest Gump,” “A Star is Born” and “Suspect.”