Sunny Delight

Air Quality (as of 8AM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: High pressure will quickly rebound with dryer weather and warmer daytime highs through the weekend. A weather system may sneak through early to mid-week next week, however, which could mean future rain chances. However, this is still a low probability event.



Thursday: Patchy fog in the morning, then sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy at times in the hills and on the exposed coast.

Overnight: Mostly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be on the cool side with 20s-30s inland and 30s-40s on the coast.



Friday: Sunny and slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to low 60s and 60s inland. Breezy at times over the hills.



Extended: Dry conditions continue through the weekend with chilly mornings and mild afternoons. Skies will be mostly sunny with a low cloud or two on the coast and then increasing high clouds starting Sunday. A weather system may sneak through the ridge by mid-week next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.