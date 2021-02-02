Tuesday Morning Showers

Weather Team

Air Quality Report (As of 8am)

Good for all reporting areas.

Weather Story: The weather system that brought overnight rain will continue to head south and east- breaking apart as it does so. Southerly winds will switch to the northwest. A trailing system may bring an additional shower or two on Wednesday, but high pressure will then build in. Warmer, dryer weather can be expected through the weekend.



Tuesday: A slow-moving cold front will bring light to moderate rain to the region early in the morning with isolated showers lingering into the evening. Breezy at times. Highs will be seasonable with most areas in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Partly cloudy skies, with mostly dry conditions. Overnight lows mainly in the 40s.

Wednesday: A trailing system will brush by on Wednesday with a tiny chance of an isolated shower, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Cooler, with highs mainly in the 50s. Breezy northwest winds for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Fog possible on Thursday morning, then we’ll enter a three day period of sunshine, cool nights, and warm afternoons. High clouds will increase on Sunday, but temperatures will remain mild.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Moderate La Niña

-Forecast into Winter: La Niña Advisory



-Area drought status: Moderate drought most of our viewing area. A small slice of southeastern Santa Clara and northeastern San Benito Counties are considered to be in Severe Drought.