Warmer Today, Clouds Visiting for the Weekend

WEATHER STORY

It’s time to spice that boring weather pattern up a bit! And by a bit, I mean we’re just going to sprinkle a few clouds in and that’s pretty much it.

High pressure remains in control, but is somewhat distant to the north. This will allow a weak weather system to pass through on Saturday. Ahead of it, high clouds will slowly filter into the region starting tonight into Friday. As the system passes by early Saturday, expect increased high clouds and maybe a few radar echoes. It may rain a bit up in the sky, but dry air in between the clouds and ground should effectively evaporate any rain drops.

Another weak system slides down from the north on Monday. This one looks dry as well and will be followed by dry offshore winds on Tuesday which may increase fire danger.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Colorado Fire Weather Forecast: Dry but light offshore winds will occur tonight into Friday with some moisture improvement Saturday.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a few thin, high clouds passing through. Offshore winds early in the day will allow for warming all the way to the coast with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for most areas.

Overnight: Clear of fog, but high clouds will blanket the area well into the morning. Another cold night for inland spots with 20s and 30s, while the majority of the coast should be in the 40s.



Saturday: Broken high clouds early with decreasing clouds throughout the day. There is chance for a few low clouds on the coast late. A touch cooler with highs mainly in the 60s to around 70ºF.



Extended: Expect a mix of high and low clouds on the coast Sunday and temperatures will cool a few more degrees. That trend will continue into next week with cooler but seasonable temperatures. Offshore winds on Tuesday bay be gusty at times in the hills. Rain is just a dream.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”