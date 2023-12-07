Cool, Damp, Foggy Morning, More Light Rain by Afternoon

A few showers linger overnight in the wake of Wednesday’s cold front. Fog is likely to develop in valleys where clouds clear out. A trailing shortwave will push another weak frontal boundary through our area on Thursday afternoon, likely including a broken line of showers. This secondary front will reinforce the cooler air mass. Winds will slowly veer back offshore Friday into Saturday with a drying air mass. Mornings will be cold and potentially frosty—especially inland—and afternoons cool to start. Some warming is expected by Sunday/Monday, however.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

This Morning: Partly cloudy, with an isolated shower or two. Patchy fog. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas, with upper 30s in some southern valleys.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with a broken line of showers moving in from the northwest in the afternoon. The line may not make it to all inland valleys. Cool with gusty northwest winds at times. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from midnight to 9am Friday. For Southern valleys, and interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito Counties.



* Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation

*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.



Friday: Patchy morning fog, then sunny but seasonable with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Breezy northerly winds at times.

*FREEZE WATCH*

… in effect from late Friday night through Saturday morning. For Southern valleys, and interior mountains of Monterey and San Benito Counties.



*Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.



*Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.



Extended: Expect cold mornings into the weekend but slowly warming afternoons. Most areas will be coldest on Saturday morning with a good chance for a frost/freeze for inland valleys and perhaps patchy frost in coastal cities. Next week is looking mild—maybe even a bit warm—and dry. In fact, looking at the longer range models, the next couple of weeks are not looking all that wet outside of a rogue system here or there.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free