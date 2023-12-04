Nice Start to the Work Week

High pressure will build into the region for the early part of the week. High clouds will spill over the building ridge through the overnight, keeping Monday morning temperatures mild. Expect high temperatures to be above normal Monday and Tuesday with the ridge overhead. It will break down on Wednesday, allowing for a weather system to pass by and bring some light rainfall to our area. Chances are highest the farther north and closest to the coast you live.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



*Beach Hazards*

Statement from the National Weather Service in Monterey for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties in effect NOW until 4AM Tuesday.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves expected.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Northwest-facing beaches are most at risk for sneaker wave threat beginning Monday afternoon as long period northwest swell moves through the coastal waters.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



This Morning: Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the 40s to around 50ºF for most areas.

Monday: Decreasing clouds and warming temperatures with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF for most areas. Breezy northerly winds over the hills in the afternoon.



Tuesday: Breezy offshore winds early in the day allowing for warming all the way to the beaches. Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s for most areas.



Extended: Clouds will thick and winds will switch to the south on Wednesday as a weather system passes through. Rain will be possible, but will likely remain light. We’ll hold on to some clouds on Thrusday before offshore flow really kicks in, drying is out into the weekend. Mornings will be chilly but days warm.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 62ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free