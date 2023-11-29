A Wet Wednesday

Rain will continue to move through this morning as an upper level low approaches from the northwest. Rainfall will be light to moderate with winds generally remaining light. There is some convection with the low, so there is slight chance of lightning, though the instability is likely to remain offshore. The low will be in the process of dissipating and being absorbed into the flow Wednesday afternoon so most shower activity will die down with only a few remaining sprinkles. Behind the low, moist and cool northwesterly flow will ensue keeping temperatures cool and clouds in the forecast for the next few days. A few disturbances in the flow may also bring an isolated shower or two—looking mostly likely late Thursday and then again late Friday into Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

This Morning: Mostly cloudy on the coast with widespread rain showers—lows in the 40s. Partly cloudy inland with an isolated shower possible and lows in the 30s-40s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy early with rounds of light to moderate showers. Decreasing clouds later in the day with dry conditions returning. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with gusty northwesterly winds at times. An isolated shower possible, especially late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Extended: Moist northwesterly flow will continue into Saturday. Additional light showers will be possible Friday and Saturday and temperatures will remain cool for this time of year. Winds will slowly ease during the period. High pressure then builds in out of the weekend with warmer temperatures expected. ADVERTISING

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free