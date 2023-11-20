Chilly Morning, Seasonable Afternoon

Dry conditions resume for the foreseeable future as high pressure build into the region. The building ridge will cause a strong pressure gradient and with cool, dense air flowing through the region, gusty winds are likely in the mountains overnight—especially north of Monterey Bay. Low temperatures will be chilly in the coming days, but afternoons will warm back above normal for most of the week. One system will pass by on Thanksgiving, but it is looking mostly dry at the moment.



AIR QUALITY: Good

This Morning: Mostly clear and cool with gusty winds over the ridgetops. Lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland.



**WIND ADVISORY**

… for our northern mountains (Santa Cruz Mtns, Diablos in Santa Clara County) in effect from 9PM this evening until 9AM Monday.



*North to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.



*Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.



Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.



Monday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds passing through. Seasonable in the afternoon with highs mainly in the 60s.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds passing through. After a cool morning, expect a warm afternoon with highs in the 60s to mid 70s.



Extended: Wednesday will be slightly cooler but still seasonably warm on the coast and still warm inland. A system will bring some extra clouds and a bit of a breeze on Thursday/Thanksgiving, but at the moment, it is looking dry. Winds will be slightly offshore behind it late in the week with seasonable to slightly warm highs and seasonable lows.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 66ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 27th – December 3rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free