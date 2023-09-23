Sweater Weather!

A cool air mass aloft will remain in place as we head into the work week. Then, a strong weather system impacting the Pacific Northwest will brush by our area Tuesday morning. The tail end of a front may bring some light rain north of Monterey Bay, Santa Cruz County and near the coast before dissipating. Flow switches offshore behind the front which will actually warm us up quite a bit!



AIR QUALITY: Moderate

Sunday: Mostly sunny and a bit hazy. Cool for this time of year with coastal highs in the 60s and mainly 70s to low 80s inland.



Overnight: Low clouds at the coast will become thicker and more widespread, eventually filling into nearby valleys by morning. Patchy fog possible. Expect mainly 50s, with sheltered valleys and higher elevations dipping into the 40s.

Monday: Am fog and mostly cloudy then becoming sunny both inland and coastal with daytime high temps in 60s and 70s for coastal communities and 70s and 80s inland. Monday night will bring a slight chance of light rain around Monterey coast and north of the bay with clouds and fog.



*BEACH HAZARDS*

… for the immediate coast of Monterey & Santa Cruz Counties from late Monday night through Tuesday evening.



*Increased risk for dangerous rip currents and larger breakers of up to 14 to 16 feet expected due to incoming northwest swell.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



*Large northwest waves will peak during the day on Tuesday. Northwest facing beaches are most at risk for large turbulent shore break and strong currents.



A Beach Hazard Statement means the potentially dangerous conditions may exist on specific beaches. These hazards may include large shore break, strong rip currents, strong longshore currents and possibly sneaker waves, all of which could be life threatening. Be sure to always keep your eyes on the ocean.

Extended: Temperatures warm Tuesday/Wednesday with dryer offshore-ish flow behind the frontal system. Then, flow switches back to northwest which will keep the north side of the bay warm and sunny, but cooler conditions in the south. A cooler air mass will then move in as we approach next weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 29th – October 5th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free