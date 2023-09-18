A Mostly Sunny, Pre-Fall Day

The sun finally returned to the coast on Sunday and it looks like we’re going to get a repeat performance on Monday! Not a bad way to start the work week, eh?

The overall weather pattern shows a deep, cut-off upper level low just off our coast. It has taken enough “pressure” off of our marine layer to allow for deep mixing. So, while inland areas are cooler than normal, our marine layer clouds have been mixed out, allowing for coastal sunshine. The low will move just a bit south on Tuesday which will likely briefly stabilize the layer and lead to cooler coastal temps and the return of some low cloudcover. The core of the low will pass by on Wednesday and then will be absorbed into a cold trough digging in from the north into Thursday. Temperatures will trend cooler on the coast through Wednesday and then begin to warm on Thursday while inland areas will warm up a touch into Tuesday, then cool down, bottoming out Thursday. High pressure builds in from the west into next weekend with both the coast and inland areas slowly warming under dryer northwest flow.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Patchy low clouds. Slightly cooler with lows in the 50s for the coast and lower inland valleys and some of the higher inland valleys dipping into the 40s.

Monday: Patchy low clouds early, then becoming mostly sunny. Low clouds and maybe a little fog return to the coast late. Seasonable on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—slightly cool inland with mid 70s to mid 80s expected. Breezy westerly onshore winds on the coast becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Tuesday: Low clouds will be a little more persistent with a cool down expected for coastal cities—highs in the low 60s to low 70s, but inland areas may warm a few degrees over Tuesday with mid 70s to upper 80s. Winds pick up for inland valleys late.



Extended: Temperatures continue to drop Wednesday under partly cloudy skies but sunshine will increase on Thursday and coastal temps will begin to warm. For inland areas, we’ll probably see one of the coolest afternoons since springtime. All areas will then warm up into the weekend, though morning lows may be a bit on the chilly side! ADVERTISING



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 25th – October 1st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free