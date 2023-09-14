Teeny Tiny Warm-Up Into the Weekend

We will warm up a bit in the coming days, but not a lot.

High pressure will build in from the west but be center well to our north. The air mass will warm slightly during this process, but a stable marine layer will be maintained. Working against the marine layer will be some dry, east-southeasterly winds in the mid levels which could cut back the clouds a bit in coming days. Overall, expect a few degrees of warming, maxing inland on Friday and Saturday for the coast. Then, a trough will move in from the west with deeper onshore flow, keeping temperatures cooler for much of next week. It will also likely be reinforced by another trough to the north. All the while, dry conditions are expected to persist outside of coastal marine layer drizzle.



AIR QUALITY: Good



This Morning: Widespread low clouds for coastal areas and inland valleys with lows in the 50s. A few clear southern/higher valleys may dip into the 40s.



Thursday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Continued cool with coastal highs in the low 60s to around 70ºF. Becoming mostly sunny inland with highs in the low 70s to low 90s. Windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Friday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Slightly warmer but still a bit cool with coastal highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Becoming mostly sunny inland with highs in the low 70s to low 90s. Windy for inland valleys late in the day



Extended: Coastal areas will get close to normal for the weekend then cool off a bit next week under partly cloudy skies. Inland areas will remain cool for this time of year with morning clouds and afternoon sun.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free