Starting Heat Up into the Weekend

Intense heat will begin to build across the interior central coast beginning Thursday with dangerous heat over the weekend with possible severe impacts.

Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM SUNDAY

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s inland and 70s in the hills.

* WHERE...the Santa Cruz mountains and interior Central Coast including Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of warm nights and hot days

will be most prevalent Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the

heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger

over the weekend, especially inland and at higher elevations

where there will be little overnight relief from the marine

layer.

***HEAT ADVISORY*** FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM SUNDAY

For theNorthern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley as afternoon high temps may reach 95 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.Heat stroke is an emergency!

Call 9 1 1.

**Gale Warning** From 9 am Thursday to 3 p.m. Friday for coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas out to 10 nautical miles due to hazardous seas with strong winds gusting up to 35 kt.

Air Quality: Good

Thursday: Sunshine with temps heating up across the central coast. Daytime highs will most likely be above normal during this time with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Coastal communities will see highs in mid to upper 60s and 70s with inland valleys reaching 80s and 90s to 102 degrees in southern Salinas valley locations.

Overnight: Low clouds/fog along the coast with lows in the low to upper 50s and clear to partly cloudy inland with lows in mid 50s.

Friday: Heat is on with heat advisory and an excessive heat warning across the central coast with high temps expected inland reaching up to 95 to 110 degrees in many interior locations. No alerts for the immediate coast.

Extended: Ongoing rising temperatures coastal and inland with prolonged hot days ahead, especially inland, over the weekend. Cooler air moves in for Monday and next week. For Friday through Sunday, time once again to use caution during extended high heat. Fire weather risk will be elevated through the weekend inland and above 2500 feet but not critical.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 14th - 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free