Cloudy, Cool Memorial Day

Below normal temperatures will continue into Memorial Day as an upper level low moves over us from the north. While the overall air mass in place will be cooler, southeasterly mid level flow will develop on Monday which could help keep cloudcover at bay. As a result, some coastal areas will be warmer than on Sunday while most other areas will be cooler. The exception on the coast will be the north side of the bay which will experience southwesterly onshore flow and a higher chance of low clouds and cooler temperatures.



Beyond Memorial Day, our pattern will remain somewhat cool. The low will exit on Tuesday though weak troughing to our north and perhaps a new cut-off low to our south will prevent high pressure from building it. It will eventually Friday into Saturday which will warm inland areas, but onshore flow may keep the coast seasonably cool.



Regarding rain chances, a few sprinkles may occur with the upper level low overnight into Monday, then coastal drizzle will be the best chance for the rest of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Monday – Memorial Day: Partly cloudy in the afternoon for most areas. Cooler overall, but warmer on the south/east sides of the bay with southwesterly onshore winds. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland. Wind will be strongest in the late afternoon for river mouths and inland valleys.

Overnight: Low clouds will return to the valleys overnight. Expect a mix of high and low clouds. Patchy drizzle is likely, especially for the coast and coastal mountains. Patchy fog, possible. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s near the water, while inland a touch cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy for most areas in the afternoon. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy in the afternoon.



Extended: Our cycle of low clouds will continue for coastal areas into next weekend. Thursday may be the cloudiest day on the coast. Coastal temps remain seasonably cool—mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s all week. Inland areas will warm from the 60s-70s to 70s-80s by the end of the week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 5th – 11th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free