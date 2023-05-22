Cooler Inland, Tad Warmer at the Coast

Changes are coming as we move into the work week. A trough of low pressure will slowly dip down the West Coast putting an end to the inland heat. Meanwhile, the cooler air aloft will help destabilize the marine inversion which will likely lead to earlier clear-outs on the coast and increased sunshine. This will mean warmer coastal weather!



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds for the coast and inland valleys. Patchy fog & drizzle. Lows in the low 50s for most areas and a few areas in the upper 40s in the south.



Monday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast with more clearing on the north side of the bay. Slightly warmer on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and cooler inland with highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Breezy on the exposed coast during the afternoon, then windy for inland valley from late afternoon into the evening.



Tuesday: Drizzly in the morning as the marine layer begins to deepen. Then, remaining mostly cloudy and cooler on the coast with highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Much cooler inland as well with mostly sunny skies but highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Breezy for coastal areas, becoming windy for inland valleys later in the day.

Extended: A deeper, well-mixed marine layer will mean warmer temps on the coast for the rest of the week. Inland areas that originally cooled on Tuesday will start to warm back up as well, reaching normal values by Friday and exceeding them into the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 29th – June 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free