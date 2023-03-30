Few Leftover Showers, Cool & Breezy Thursday

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



We’ll remain in cool northwesterly flow into the weekend. Remnant instability may result in a few showers over the Diablo Range Thursday afternoon, then we’ll be dry for a day or two. Weak disturbances in the northwesterly flow will bring a slight chance of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday and a better chance Monday into Tuesday. The second system will have some wind with it as well. Neither look all that strong, however. All the while, highs will remain below normal for this time of year.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Thursday: Partly cloudy with a mix of low, mid, and high-level clouds. A few showers possible over the Diablo Range. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.

Overnight: Leftover clouds will decrease to mostly clear skies. A few low clouds are possible before sunrise near the coast, pushing slightly inland to the valleys. Along with patchy fog, and areas of frost for sheltered valleys. Lows mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s. Valleys, cooler, low 30s.



Friday: Partly cloudy and just a touch warmer. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Few clouds, but mostly sunny. Temps slightly warmer, yet. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for coastal areas, 60s inland. Overnight a weak cold front could bring a sprinkle or two to the region.



Extended: The warming trend will continue on Saturday but after nightfall, a weak system will move in from the northwest which could bring some light rain to the region. A better chances comes Monday into Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.