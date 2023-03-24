Sunny & Dry but Cool & Windy Through the Weekend

Here’s a look at your forecast for Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito, and southern Santa Clara Counties!



We’re in a more tranquil weather pattern. Though we’ll see plenty of sunshine, Friday into the weekend, highs will still be about 10 degrees below average. We’ll continue to remain dry, but cool northwesterly flow will have a bite to it for the next few days. In addition, expect gusty onshore winds. The dry air mass will cut back on clouds making for colder and chillier mornings. The coldest mornings will be this weekend with frost possible for inland valleys. The next storm system approaches early next week and will likely bring wind & rain to the area in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Friday: Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Just a touch warmer with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF. Gusty northwest winds at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear withbreezy northwesterly winds. Lows, chilly, mainly in the 30s to low 40s near the coast. Patchy frost possible, especially inland.

***GALE WARNING***

…for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. IN effect from 9pm Friday to 9am Saturday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

**FROST ADVISORY**

…for most of the Central Coast’s interiors locations, including the Santa Cruz mountains into San Benito County, the Salinas and Hollister Valleys, mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties.



*In effect from 4am to 9am Saturday and 4am to 9am Sunday.



*Temperatures ranging 32 to 36 degrees will result in very cold mornings and may result in frost formation.



*Residents in homes without power as well as the unsheltered or marginally sheltered population will be at risk in these cold early morning temperatures. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Morning cold/frost will be possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the coldest temperatures expected Sunday.

Saturday: Sunny, but cool and windy. Highs will still be below average with mid to upper 50s. Winds gusty out of the northwest.

Sunday: Another cold and frosty start to the day. Expect overnight lows to be slightly cooler from Saturday morning, with mainly 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Few upper 20s possible in sheltered valleys. Frost likely. Mostly sunny, cool and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few 60s possible inland.

Extended: We’ll warm up slightly Monday as winds switch to the south ahead of the next storm system—likely to impact our area Tuesday/Wednesday. There is some potential for it to be a stronger storm, so stay tuned to the forecast.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 31st – April 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Neutral

- Forecast: Neutral through the summer with eventual development of El Niño

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free.