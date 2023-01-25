Sunny Spring-like Weather, Wednesday

Dry, offshore flow will continue through mid-week. The air mass will slowly warm, but we still have a couple of cold mornings to get through first. By Thursday, high temperatures will peak around 5ºF above normal for this time of year then slowly cool into the weekend. We’re watching a weak system that may bring some light rain Sunday into Monday and mark the begging of a wetter pattern.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in Boulder Creek)

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the 60s and upper 50s to mid 60s inland. Breezy northeasterly winds over the hills at times.

Overnight: Mostly clear, light winds. Lows mainly in the 30s, low to mid-40s near the coast.



Thursday: Cool in the morning, then sunny and even warmer in the afternoon with most areas in the 60s to around 70ºF.



Extended: Temperatures begin to cool on Friday, a trend which will continue through the weekend. Clouds increase late Saturday with rain possible Sunday & Monday, though it looks light. Winds will likely pick up as well, but nothing extreme is expected. Additional rainfall possible later next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña continues through winter, becomes neutral by Spring



-Area drought status: Severe drought (D2) for southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties, moderate drought (D1) for the remainder of those counties, Santa Cruz County and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County. ADVERTISING