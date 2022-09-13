Cooler Week Ahead

We have officially entered a different weather pattern! I hope you enjoyed the extreme heat and dryness and then very warm & muggy conditions, because they are now a thing of the past! Deeper onshore flow will dominate our weather for the next week with weak troughing persisting on the West Coast. This will lead to coastal clouds and seasonable to seasonably cool temperatures. The nights will also be much cooler than in recent days. I’m watching a weather system that will pass near us on Sunday which could lead to some light rain. Stay tuned to my forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s-70s and 70s-80s inland. Gusty northwest winds on the coast with windy conditions for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy on the coast with patchy fog—mostly clear inland. Lows in the 50s for most areas.



Wednesday: Low clouds in the morning with a bit of drizzle possible, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Coastal highs in the 60s-70s with 70s-80s inland. Windy for inland valleys in the afternoon/evening.



Extended: Expect seasonable to cool conditions for the rest of the week. Mornings will be cooler as well. A system will pass by this weekend, so we’re watching it for rain chances.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 21st – September 27th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Winter



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”