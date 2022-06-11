Briefly Cooler Out of the Weekend

WEATHER STORY

High pressure drifts east this weekend allowing for a cool down. It will still be quite warm on Saturday, though onshore winds will be stronger and cooler later in the day. Sunday will be much cooler, but still somewhat mild with low clouds and potentially some drizzle late. We’ll see periods of wind in the coming week with a cooler start to the week, a warmer middle, and a cooler finish.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until Monday at 3AM



-Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 10 seconds.

Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Overnight: Temperatures will stay quite mild following the heat of the afternoon. Expect lows in the upper 50s to low 60s regionwide. Clouds will gradually increase and fog is likely to develop at the coast around Monterey Bay.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler on the coast with highs in the 60s to low 70s—some drizzle possible late. Mostly sunny inland and warm with highs in the 70s-80s. A few southern valleys are likely to still reach the 90s.

Monday: Expect windy conditions across the board, but especially for inland valleys. Temperatures will be quite seasonable overall with mid to upper 60s at the coast and upper 70s to low 80s inland. Mostly sunny.



Extended: By mid week, things will have warmed up once again. Inland is likely to see another round of 90s, and the coast will top out in the 70s. The heat will only last a day or two before temperatures cool back down into Father's Day Weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal* precipitation.



*Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”