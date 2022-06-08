Major Heat Arriving Late Week

WEATHER STORY

As we hit the mid week mark, many are likely taking notice of the warming trend. The interior may very well see multiple highs in the triple digits as early as Thursday afternoon. Peak heat is still expected to arrive Friday, after which the weekend will feel slightly cooler ahead of another warm-up next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

for near coastal waters from Point Pinos down to Point Piedras Blancas (excluding Monterey Bay) until 3 AM Thursday (subject to extension).

Expect northwesterly winds at 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots

&

seas of 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds.

These conditions are dangerous for mariners. Remain in harbor or reroute.

***HEAT ADVISORY***

in effect from 11 AM until 10 PM on Friday for nearlly all of of Santa Clara County, interior Santa Cruz County, most of San Benito County (excluding Hollister and San Juan Bautista), and parts of interior Monterey County including the San Antonio Valley, southern Salinas Valley, and the Cholame Hills.

Expect hot daytime conditions with temperatures in the 90's and 100's. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60's and 70's.

These temperatures substantially increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable populations which include the eldery, children/infants, those who are already ill, and pregnant women.

Preventative measures:

- Avoid strenuous activity outdoors - especially during the afternoon.

- Stay hydrated.

- Wear SPF of 30 or higher.

- Do not walk pets if pavement temperatures are too hot for your palm.

- Do not leave animals outside without shade or water.

- Never leave pets or children unattended in cars, even for short durations.

Overnight: Expect an overall mild evening with winds gradually tapering off and lows dipping into the lower 50s for most spots. Low clouds will take over after dark, making coastal areas around Monterey Bay a bit overcast. Minor fog is possible prior to sunrise on Thursday.

Thursday: Overnight low clouds will quickly dissipate, making way for more sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will climb well into the 80s and 90s inland, with triple digits very possible in the hot spots. Coastal areas will be in the 70s and 80s - a fantastic beach day! Little to no cloud cover is expected by early afternoon. Valley winds will become gusty in the afternoon as is the norm this time of year.

Friday: If you can't escape to the coast, you may want to make this an indoor day. A HEAT ADVISORY will be in effect well into Friday evening as inland temperatures will reach upper 90s and even 100s. Coastal temperatures will range from upper 70s all the way up to lower 90s.

Extended: Following the Friday heat, things will cool down slightly on Saturday, and then more so on Sunday. Note that Saturday will still be quite hot inland. Monday of next week will kick off another warming trend that will bring more 90s to the interior by mid week. Dry conditions and lots of sunshine look to be the theme for a while.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”