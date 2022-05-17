Warming With A Side of Wind

WEATHER STORY

Temperatures will warm in the coming days as high pressure builds in from the southwest. Weather systems will ride around the ridge and down across the Great Basin in the coming days as well, and this will keep the wind machine going. Another effect will be a few temperature ups and downs through the weekend. Generally, expected highs to be at or above normal, however.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Piedras Blancas (not including Monterey Bay) in effect now until 3PM Wednesday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected and seas 6 to 10 feet at 7-8 seconds.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to around 90ºF depending on proximity to the coast! Winds will be gusty for most lower elevation locations from the afternoon into the evening.

Overnight: Occasional low clouds may develop at the south and east sides of Monterey Bay. Breezy at times on the exposed coast and in interior valleys. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.



Wednesday: Breezy over the hills early. A few low clouds in the morning, then sunny. Warmer yet with highs in the 60s to around 80ºF on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mostly 80s-90s inland. Gusty north-northwesterly winds for most areas from the afternoon into the evening.



Extended: A cooler air mass will arrive on Thursday and Friday which will lead to cooler temperatures inland. However, coastal areas may warm up a degree or two due to a more northerly wind flow direction. Overall cooling expected by Saturday, though highs are expected to remain above normal into the weekend. Winds may ease a bit by then.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”