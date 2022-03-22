Toastiest Tuesday In A While!

WEATHER STORY

Record heat is possible on Tuesday as a strong ridge of high pressure moves in. We will then quickly move into a summer-like pattern with heat inland but onshore winds and marine layer clouds at the coast for the middle portion of the week. Some coastal warming is possible into the weekend as a storm system approaches from the west. That system is looking … complicated. Rain is looking likely, and there is some potential for moderate rain, but there is also a lot that could go wrong ending in a bust. So, pay attention to the forecast in the coming days.



Air Quality: GOOD



Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Light offshore winds and strong high pressure will lead to warmer conditions. Highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland. Record highs possible. Breezy northerly winds over the hills throughout the day which could be gusty at times and then winds pick up in the valleys in the afternoon. Low clouds/fog possible on the coast late.

Overnight: Low clouds will thicken around Monterey Bay and fog is possible for both coastal and valley spots. Expect comfortable temperatures in the high 40s and low 50s at the coast, with mid to low 40s for most inland spots.



Wednesday: Cooler on the coast with patchy low clouds and highs in the 60s. Inland areas will remain very warm, however, with 70s-80s expected. Winds pick up in the valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Expect another summer-like day on Thursday with low clouds on the coast but inland heat. All areas will warm slightly Friday with continued coastal warming Saturday. A weather system will then arrive Sunday bringing clouds and rain which could last into Monday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 29th – April 4th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”