Fabulous Friday Ahead of Unsettled Weekend Weather

WEATHER STORY

Expect a nice, seasonable Friday before the weather changes this weekend. A storm system bringing rain and wind is headed our way. Clouds will increase late Friday into Saturday with rain becoming likely by late Saturday morning. Rain will be light to moderate and focused more in the north than in the south and will be followed by gusty winds Saturday evening into Sunday. High pressure will then rapidly rebuild early next week with very warm weather expected.



Air Quality: GOOD

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through and a few low clouds possible on the coast. Seasonable, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Warm inland, with highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon and evening. Increasing clouds late.



Overnight: Increasing high and low clouds. Comfortable temperatures bottoming out in the high 40s at the coast, and lower 40s to occasional 30s inland.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start with light to moderate rain possible, breaking to showers in the afternoon. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Winds pick up late.



Extended: Expect cool, blustery conditions on Sunday but mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb rapidly Monday and Tuesday as a big, strong ridge builds in. Expect highs some 10-15ºF above normal.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”