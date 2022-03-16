Mild Mid-Week Intermission

WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will remain active across the region for the next week. However, high pressure to the south will be close to enough to deflect storms enough that impacts locally should only be minor. The next system eases by on Thursday with extra clouds and the chance for an isolated light shower. A better chance of rain will come with a stronger system on Saturday. The weekend system will be joined and followed by gusty winds—onshore initially, then eventually offshore on Sunday which will eventually warm up back up next week.



Air Quality: GOOD



Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Breezy onshore winds in the coast and valleys. Slightly cool on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, seasonable inland with mainly 60s to low 70s.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds & possible fog developing at the coast. Noticeable uptick in high clouds/becoming overcast in the hours leading up to sunrise. Temperatures will drop into mid to high 40s at the coast and lower 40s inland.



Thursday: Scattered clouds with a chance for a light shower. Seasonable to slightly cool with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and 60s to around 70ºF inland. Breezy onshore winds on the coast and valleys.



Extended: Expect clearing on Friday with warmer temperatures before a weather system arrives this weekend. Clouds will increase with rain arriving on Saturday. Rain will mostly be light but could be moderate times in the northern mountains. Winds pick up during the day and will be quite gusty into the day on Sunday while skies begin to clear. Initial offshore winds will slowly shift offshore later Sunday ushering in warm, offshore flow into early next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”