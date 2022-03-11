Fantastic Friday Forecast

Dry air will settle in overnight and as the winds die down, cold inversions will develop in our valleys. Many inland areas will approach or even dip below freezing with widespread frost expected. Some frost even possible near the coast. The dry air will warm readily in the March sun, however, so Friday’s highs are expected to be above normal!



We’ll have some ups and downs in temperatures over the next week as weather systems pass by to our north. This will create situations where we’ll alternate between onshore and offshore flow. Onshore winds return on Saturday which will bring cooler coastal temps and even some clouds. Those clouds will thicken late Saturday into Sunday as a system passes by to our north. We could even see some coastal drizzle into Sunday morning. Temps will warm once again on Monday before another system brings light rain to the region on Tuesday.



Air Quality: GOOD

Friday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Warmer, with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s both on the coast and inland. Breezy in the afternoon.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… for the Santa Clara Valley, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park and Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley until 9AM.



-Temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation.



-Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



-Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Overnight: Another cold night closes in after dark. Clear skies and similar temperatures to Thursday night with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland. Widespread frost is possible.



Saturday: Increasing low clouds on the coast and cooler, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Inland areas will remain mostly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: We’ll see a chance of drizzle near the coast on Sunday morning, then partial clearing with seasonable temps Sunday afternoon. Temps will warm up on Monday before another system arrives on Tuesday. This system could actually bring some light rain to the region, but it is more likely in the north.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”