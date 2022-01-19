Wednesday Kicks Off the Warm-Up

WEATHER STORY

Offshore flow will begin to develop overnight as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. This will modify the air mass, drying it out. Expect a steady warm-up during the days with cool nights for the next week. The ridge will block weather systems and keep rain away for the next week (or two!)



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE.



Wednesday: Early morning dense fog makes way for a mostly sunny afternoon. Slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid 60s for most areas. Breezy northeasterly winds over the hills.

Overnight: Offshore flow keeps the region clear of fog, but temperatures in turn become more chilly. Inland will drop down into the mid to low 30s, with high 30s and low 40s at the coast.



Thursday: Sunny and noticeably warmer, but still breezy in the hills. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s.



Extended: Expect lots of sunshine, cool mornings, and warm afternoons through the weekend. That’s it. That’s the forecast.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 26th – February 1st calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”