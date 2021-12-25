Merry Christmas!

Weather Story The weather pattern will remain active for the next week with a parade of storm systems moving through. The good news is that none of them look all that strong. The bad news is that it may be tough to dodge wet weather if you’re traveling for the holidays. Christmas Day (Saturday): Mostly cloudy with rain showers moving through. Embedded weak thunderstorms possible. Cool and breezy with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Parts of Santa Cruz and Santa Clara County. * WHEN...Until 215 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1215 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Sunday: Showers end early, then becoming partly cloudy. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Mountain snow possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds could be gusty at times. Tuesday: Partly cloudy and dry early. A chance for light rain late. Chilly, with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Thursday: Partly cloudy but cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- This week's normal temperatures: --COASTAL CITIES-- LOW: 42ºF HIGH: 60ºF --INLAND CITIES-- LOW: 37ºF HIGH: 60ºF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 31st – January 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. - El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory - Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña -Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”