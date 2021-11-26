Warm End To the Holiday Week

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

It wasn’t the meat sweats on Thanksgiving. It actually was quite toasty outside! There are more days just like that ahead. Perhaps an entire week of them! Nights remain chilly, however, so there’s that. The next rain will hold off until at least December 4th or 5th … and possibly even as late as the 11th.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Offshore breezes early in the day will bring the warm, dry air right to the coast. Expect highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s on the coast and widespread 70s for inland valleys. Northerly winds pick up over the hills late.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few passing high clouds. Cool, with lows in the upper 30s to 40s on the coast and upper 20s to 30s inland. Lows may not dip out of the 40s-50s up in the hills.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Offshore breezes early in the day will bring the warm, dry air right to the coast. Warmer, with widespread 70s. Northerly winds pick up over the hills late again.



Extended: It will be more of the same out of the weekend into next week with cool mornings and warm afternoons Expect occasional passing high clouds as well.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”