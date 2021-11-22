Clear Skies & Sunshine

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The warmer weather we’ve been experiencing will be broken on Tuesday as a weak system passes through. Highs will remain above normal Monday and will likely return to above normal by Thanksgiving. The Tuesday system will bring a few clouds, but that’s about it. Offshore winds behind it will bring more dry air which will result in mostly sunny skies, warm days and chilly nights into the weekend. No major travel hazards expected across the state in the coming week.





Monday: Sunny and very warm once again. Expect highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s on the coast and 70s to around 80ºF for inland valleys.

Overnight: Clear skies with the occasional dry, offshore breeze. Expect lows in the mid to high 40s on the coast and low 30s to low 40s inland. Frost is likely for southern valleys. Not expecting much in the way of fog for our area.



Tuesday: A weak cold front will move through early in the day bringing some clouds and cooler temperatures. Expect coastal highs in the 60s with 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy at times. Northerly winds picking up over the hills late.



Extended: Mornings will be chilly for the rest of the week with Thursday morning the coldest for most areas. Patchy frost will be possible for inland valleys. Highs return to above normal levels on Wednesday and stay that way through the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 29th – December 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”